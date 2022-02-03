Jarosław Kaczyński met with the Club of Foreigh Ambassadors speaking Polish. It is a group of diplomats who represent their countries in Warsaw and who speak our language.
The Club of Foreign Ambassadors speaking Polish meets regularly. The meetings are attended by representatives of political and social life. Now - for the first time - the guest of the Club was the President of the Law and Justice party, Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs Jarosław Kaczyński. The meeting took place at the Hungarian Embassy and was hosted by Ambassador Orsolya Zsuzsanna Kovács. The attendance was record-breaking. The ambassadors present were, among others, the ones from Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Italy.
The President of the Law and Justice party presented the political line of the ruling camp in the sphere of domestic and foreign policy. He also answered questions from the diplomats. The meeting was exceptionally long - over two hours.
The atmosphere was great. The conversation was very direct, full of humour and very pleasant
— says a person attending the meeting.
The portal wPolityce.pl is the first to publish photos from the event.
Western Europe made a mistake in its relations towards Russia in the 1990s and today we have the consequences of their policy based on making concessions to Russia
— PiS president Jarosław Kaczyński stressed, according to sources, during a meeting with the Club of Foreign Ambassadors speaking Polish. The wPolityce.pl portal was the first to publish photos of the meeting as well as detailed information about it.
The meeting was hosted by Hungarian Ambassador Orsolya Zsuzsanna Kovács.
One of the participants of the event told the Polish Press Agency that this has been the most extensive meeting of the Club so far. It was attended, among others, by the ambassadors of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria and Great Britain. According to the Polish Press Agency’s sources, the meeting was held in a very good atmosphere, and the head of the Law and Justice party presented among others an assessment of the political and social situation in Europe. He referred, for instance, to the current situation regarding Ukraine.
President Kaczyński pointed out that Western Europe had made a mistake, because when Russia was weak in the 1990s, a certain type of barrier should have been erected that could not be crossed. Unfortunately, the policy of constant concessions was continued, and today we are dealing with its consequences
- the sources report.
The Law and Justice party leader’s speech was followed by a question-and-answer session; the ambassadors mainly asked about Poland’s economic situation, the fight against inflation, and the Polish Order.
According to the sources, one of the ambassadors had the opinion that Polish economy is doing very well, although he highlighted high inflation and asked about our country’s plans to deal with it. He also asked Kaczyński what was his assessment of Poland’s performance in the EU. In turn, another ambassador asked about concerns over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
