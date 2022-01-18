Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for the second time in his career and the second year running. In the final three of the 2021 edition, he beat Argentine Lionel Messi and Egyptian Mohamed Salah.
The FIFA trophy is voted on by national team managers and captains, journalists as well as internet users. Each of these groups has a 25 per cent share of the final result. The award has been presented since 1991.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony in Zurich was held without the public and the winners were contacted via remote connection.
Among the best team
The 33-year-old Pole was also selected for the best men’s team of the year. Spain’s Alexia Putellas of Barcelona has won Best FIFA Women’s Player award, while Germany’s Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea London has won Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.
Lewandowski was last season’s German champion with Bayern and the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer with 41 goals, beating Gerd Mueller’s record and earning the Golden Shoe - an award that is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league.
This season he is also showing an impressive performance, leading the Bundesliga with 23 goals.
However, that was not quite enough to win the prestigious „Golden Ball” at the end of November. The „France Football” trophy for 2021 was won by Messi ahead of Lewandowski. The Argentinian triumphed with the national team in the South American championship and was the best player of the event.
Between 2010 and 2015, „France Football” and FIFA jointly honoured one player with the „FIFA Golden Ball”, but since 2016 the plebiscites for the best football players are again conducted independently.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/582222-robert-lewandowski-won-the-best-fifa-mens-player-award