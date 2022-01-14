The nasty text of the Warsaw correspondent of „Die Welt” received a strong reaction from the deputy ministers of justice! Is Poland playing a game of hatred? „Mr. Fritz, please note: Germans will never again be the controllers and supervisors of Poles!” - Marcin Warchoł stressed.
Warsaw correspondent of „Die Welt”: Poland „plays a game of hatred”
Philipp Fritz, the Warsaw correspondent of „Die Welt”, has recently written that Poland is allegedly playing a game of hatred against Germany. An example? Among others, posters calling on Germans to pay reparations to Poland for World War II, as well as Jarosław Kaczynski’s words about building a „Fourth Reich”.
The poster action and Kaczyński’s statement are just two examples of the flamboyant manipulation of public opinion that gained momentum in 2015 with PiS’s election victory. There is no other EU country where anti-German prejudices have been used as often as they are in Poland. Playing with hatred belongs to the repertoire of the political class, the state media, but also the artists who create the relevant posters and bear responsibility for them
— Fritz accuses.
„Mr Fritz, please note”.
The words of the Warsaw correspondent of „Die Welt” were brought to the attention of the deputy justice ministers.
The journalist @phil_ipp_fritz in „Die Welt” writes that in Poland „a game of hatred” towards Germany is being played. Earlier, he compared Poland to „a butcher refusing to submit to hygiene checks”.
— reads Marcin Warchoł’s entry.
The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs then addressed the German journalist directly. His words were quite explicit!
Mr Fritz, please note: Germans will never again be inspectors and supervisors of Poles
— Warchoł wrote.
German politicians are electing judges to the federal courts, and Polish politicians do not even have the right to elect judges to the judicial council. We used to be told that we were subhumans. Today, when a German elects a judge, it is democracy. And when a Pole does the same - an attack on the rule of law. Is that so, Mr @phil_ipp_fritz?
— he asked.
Sebastian Kaleta also pointed out the hypocrisy of „Die Welt”.
Germany built a gas pipeline with Putin, the Chancellor contemptuously suggests that Poland gets reparations for German crimes from the EU. The German head of the EC is blackmailing Poland by withholding EU money and an MEP is calling for Poland to starve. Is this supposed to be a game of hatred?
— wrote the deputy minister.
This makes everything clear
Who is Philipp Fritz? He is the Warsaw correspondent of ‘Die Welt’, a man whom our readers may remember from similar texts… The German journalist called the Independence March a demonstration of ‘right-wing extremists’ and accused the Polish government of remaining silent in the face of anti-Semitism. Fritz also praised Trzaskowski and even complimented Judge Tuleya. This makes everything clear.
