The latest poll conducted by Social Changes on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl provides interesting results. The ruling camp is gaining, Civic Platform is slightly losing. Confederation shows a very good result. Five groupings would enter the Parliament. Notably, the survey was conducted at a time when the arrangements of the Polish Order were only just getting under way.
The results refer to decided voters.
In our survey, 38 percent of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right, an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the previous survey.
24 percent of respondents want to vote for the Civic Coalition, a decrease of 1 point.
Szymon Holownia’s Poland 2050 came in third, with support at 13 percent, unchanged from last week’s survey.
The Confederation was supported by 12% of respondents, 1 point more than previously. In turn, the Left Party loses 1 point, currently gaining the support of 7% of respondents.
Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe (The Polish Peasants’ Party) was backed by 2% of respondents - a decline of 1 point.
Support for Kukiz‘15 remained unchanged at 2%.
1 percent of respondents voted for Jarosław Gowin’s Alliance, a decrease of 1 point.
Declared turnout continues to fall; it is now 51 percent - this is 2 points less than before.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1069 between 31st and 2nd January 2021.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/581633-our-survey-law-and-justice-gains-civic-coalition-loses