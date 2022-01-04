„If we look at what is written on the death certificate, because that’s the most important information, then of course it depends on a certain practice of decision-making or description by the doctor”
— said the health minister at RMF FM.
„I think that there are simply very large differences between countries in the approach to classifying individual deaths at this individual level”
— added Adam Niedzielski.
The number of hospitalisations is similar to last year, although we are dealing with a more infectious variant of coronavirus. Secondly, if we compare the same period and the number of deaths we are facing, this number of deaths is 20 percent less
— stated the minister, further explaining that the characteristics of the wave at the time of vaccination are different.
So there was a question about the number of deaths and a comparison with Germany and the rest of Europe. Does Poland count COVID victims differently? It was recalled that the health ministry provides data on deaths due to COVID-19 and deaths due to COVID-19 concomitant with other illnesses.
When we made a comparison with Germany, it came out that this methodology is different. However, I would also like to point out that if we look at what is written on the death certificate, because it is the most important information, it obviously depends on a certain practice of making decisions or describing it by the doctor. It results from education and approach
— said Niedzielski.
The presenter asked whether doctors report „covid” deaths differently.
I think that there are large differences between countries in the approach to qualifying individual deaths at this individual level
— he added.
I am absolutely not going to try to explain the differences in the number of deaths in terms of methodology, as this is a much more complicated issue
— stated the Minister of Health.
When asked about the level of vaccination, Niedzielski admitted:
Poland unfortunately has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, despite the fact that the tools we have made available and the incentives we have created make the vaccination system very friendly.
