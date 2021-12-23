He acted together with left-wing activists Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus and Agata Diduszko-Zyglewska allegedly in defence of people molested by priests. He was kissed on the hands by Pope Francis himself. Meanwhile, the Appeal Court in Łódź confirmed that Marek Lisiński lied about his past and the priest he was accusing is innocent!
The legally binding verdict in the case of Marek Lisiński vs priest Zdzisław Witkowski was delivered on 11 October 2021. We got to know its detailed justification on Wednesday.
The Court of Appeal in Łódź, after the analysis of Lisiński’s testimonies given before the Bishop’s and District Courts in Płock, came to a conclusion that Lisiński presented three different versions of the same event.
Such far-reaching discrepancies in presenting the same events cannot be explained in the light of the rules of knowledge and life experience, which must lead to the conclusion that the claims of the plaintiff are unreliable
— wrote the Łódź court in its justification of the sentence.
According to the court, priest Zdzislaw Witkowski - accused by Lisinski - not only denied but also proved that Lisinski had never been an altar boy. During the trial Lisiński was not able to prove otherwise, but the priest presented credible witnesses who confirmed his words.
Therefore, the court rejected Lisiński’s claim and awarded Witkowski 1560 zł as a reimbursement of costs. The clergyman is considering further legal action against Marek Lisiński.
According to Marek Lisiński, when he was 13 years old, priest Zdzisław Witkowski molested him many times, starting from spring 1981. Years later he filed a notice at the Plock curia.
In August 2013, Lisinski became a co-founder of the foundation „Don’t Be Afraid” which helps victims of molestation by clergy. He worked there together with MP Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, as well as Agata Diduszko-Zyglewska.
He reached the peak of hypocrisy when he went to the Vatican in February 2019 together with the aforementioned feminists to meet the Pope. Francis received a report on sexual crimes from them and symbolically… kissed Lisiński’s hand.
However, after the findings of Wirtualna Polska, we know that Rev. Zdzislaw Witkowski lent Lisinski a considerable sum of money to finance his wife’s When it turned out that Lisiński had cheated him about the illness, he demanded that the loan be returned. Then Lisiński accused the priest of molesting him when he was an altar boy. As journalists stress, Bishop Piotr Libera, not having sufficient evidence of the priest’s guilt, punished him with a 3-year ban on holding priestly ministry.
