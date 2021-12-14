According to a survey conducted by Social Changes on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl, Law and Justice keeps its lead in the ranking of support for political parties. One can think that, for the time being, the ruling party is not affected by the attacks related to the previous activities of MP Łukasz Mejza or the conference of the right-wing parties’ leaders in Warsaw. Neither has the fourth wave of the pandemic done any harm. Interestingly, PiS has even increased its lead over the Civic Coalition.
In our survey, 38 percent of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right - thus showing no change compared to the previous survey.
In second place, the Civic Coalition with the support of 24% of respondents, a decrease of 1 percentage point.
Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 was also on the podium, supported by 13% of respondents, which represents an increase of 1 point compared to the previous poll.
The Confederation was supported by 9 percent of respondents, a drop of 1 percentage point.
Support for the Left remained unchanged at 9 percent.
2 percent of respondents chose the Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe - again, no change.
Kukiz‘15 moved up - by 1 point; currently Paweł Kukiz’s group is supported by 2 percent of respondents.
Agreement (Porozumienie) gained 1 point, supported by 2% of respondents.
1% of respondents voted for „another party”.
The declared turnout was 62% - an increase of 1 percentage point.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an Internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1073 people between 3 and 6 December 2021.
