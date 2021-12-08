In the first place, people on the left, in its broadest sense, know that today the forces of the European right - even if they are not yet in the majority - mean much less than they should, precisely because of fragmentation. The attempt to unite them, which is so far the most serious, well thought-out and successful one, must therefore be met with a powerful attack by every means possible. And so it has happened. All the more so because almost no one was excluded, some risk was taken for the sake of a higher common good.
Secondly, the apparent success of the Warsaw Summit - in terms of turnout and substance - constitutes confirmation of the high regard in which Jarosław Kaczyński’s camp and he himself are held by common-sense Europeans. The alleged isolation is an obvious lie, as Prime Minister Morawiecki has recently proved in meetings with eleven leaders in six days. Today, it is also reaffirmed that the external attacks on Poland’s ruling camp are exclusively of an ideological hue. They come from the left, which senses a real threat. For a Europe wishing to preserve the continent’s civilisational heritage, the governments in Warsaw and Budapest (although these are slightly different cases) carry great hope.
Thirdly, Prime Minister Kaczyński has chosen to clearly label the essence of the already openly promoted proposal to abolish nation states in favour of the undemocratic structure of some kind of ‘European state’. The fact that it is precisely Germany that is demanding this „means a deletion of the historical memory of the 20th century, a rejection of German self-restraint”. This point is obvious but concealed. The perspective that European nations- and many of them have also suffered German barbarism - might hear that they are not the only ones to sense this, is to call a spade a spade, and arouses aggression.
Fourthly, all this is taking place in the context of a tough defence of the national and European border by the government in Warsaw. The Border Guard, the Polish Army, the Police, other services and the political leadership have withstood not only the attack organised by the dictator, but also attempts at moral blackmail, provocation and inducing moral panic by the Left in the country and abroad. What has taken place is of major European significance - the dogma that the border cannot be effectively defended has been rejected. This has been recognised, and it strengthens Warsaw’s authority in countries such as France, where, as Bernard Marqueritte said in the last Journalistic Salon, seventy or more people have had enough, absolutely enough, of migration. And yet more see that the fairy tale of assimilation and enrichment has fallen apart, leaving nothing but conflicts, problems and a dramatic drop in the level of security.
And fifthly, it is not over. In the aftermath of the conference there was a clear plan not only to organise another reunion (in Spain) but also to build a concrete political counter-proposal to the mire of vanity proposed by the European left. New Treaties perhaps?
Something important is about to begin (at last!) before our very eyes. This is why the attack is so strong.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/577280-five-reasons-why-the-warsaw-summit-came-under-attack