On December 4, a meeting of European leaders of conservative parties „The Warsaw Summit” took place in Warsaw. The event was attended, among others, by President of Law and Justice party Jarosław Kaczyński, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.
The congress began with the Kaczyński’s speech.
We are meeting for two purposes. The first relates to strengthening cooperation, coordination and building unity between the two right-wing groups in the European Parliament. The second goal is to change the nature of the European Union
— he said.
He stressed that cooperation in the European Union should not be based on a hierarchy, but on a community method.
The issue of leadership in the European Union shows that at present, a system of hierarchy dominates in Europe. The Community method is a better method for the future of the EU.
We have to make a different proposal for Europe; if we succeed, we will do something not only for our formations and our political direction, but simply for Europe and for our civilization
— emphasized Kaczyński.
This important event will focus on the future of Europe, and potential future cooperation in the European Parliament and finding solutions to current problems with breaches of EU treaties, in particular from the EC. A lot of areas for further cooperation in the future. Stronger together
— underlined MEP Tomasz Poręba.
We agreed on closer cooperation, organizing joint meetings, and aligning the votes on common issues. We will continue to work for the renaissance of the European right!
— wrote Hungarian politican Katalina Novák.
The leader of the National Rally, a French conservative party, and a presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen has tweeted that „the future of Europe is being written in Warsaw today”. According to Ms Le Pen the summit discussion „brings together a better cooperation of the patriotic factions in the European Parliament”.
We all want for the Europe of nations to reinstate freedom and sovereignty to European citizens
— added the French politician.
This is the declaration accepted by leaders in Warsaw:
