Poland shows that with enough political will the borders can be protected,that’s the reason why political elites of Western Europe hate Poland even more, because it shows they were utterly wrong back in 2015
— said Prof. David Engels on TVP World.
Professor Engels is Historian & Philosopher of History. Chair for Roman History at the University of Brussels (ULB) and Research Professor at the Instytut Zachodni (Poznań).
Watch the video:
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/576383-prof-engels-poland-shows-that-the-borders-can-be-protected