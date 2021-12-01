The Poles are dealing with a hybrid operation conducted under the control of the Lukashenko’s hostile regime’s services with the political and logistic support from the Russian Federation.
The situation is not expected stabilize in the near term
— states Spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator Stanisław Żaryn.
He added:
The Belarusian security services are active among the migrants brought to Belarus in recent months. They are spreading rumors among them aimed at encouraging foreigners to further attacks on the Polish border.
Among the information distributed between foreigners are false information about alleged talks with the West concerning the opening of the border with Belarus for those who want to go to the West.
Lukashenka’s regime is spreading such rumors, although it knows that the Polish border is strongly protected and the road to the West is closed.
he actions of the Belarusian security services are aimed at escalating the situation on the border with Poland.
This is because they increase the interest of migrants in attempts to attack and illegally cross the border line of the Republic of Poland.
