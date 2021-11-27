“The history of nations has seen games in which everything was on the line – where independence was at stake”
“Game for Independence” is an educational video prepared by the Institute of National Remembrance in 2018 as part of the celebrations of the Polish Independence Day. It portrays the struggle of Poles for freedom after the partitions. Poles lost their state, but not their fighting spirit.
The policy of Poland’s three neighbors: Russia, Germany and Austria-Hungary made it impossible to regain independence. The film, showing the Polish road to Independence, focuses primarily on three characters: Józef Piłsudski, Roman Dmowski and Ignacy Jan Paderewski. They often differed in views, but certainly shared a great love for their Homeland.
