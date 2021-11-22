The latest survey by Social Changes, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, shows an increase in the ruling camp’s lead over the opposition.
Law and Justice party gains 4 points and has one of the best results in the last several months. The main opposition parties are losing, with the exception of the Confederation. The Polish People’s Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) remains with a very poor result.
According to our survey, 41% of respondents declared their intention to vote for the United Right, which is an increase of as much as 4 percentage points compared to the previous poll.
The Civic Coalition lost 1 point, and currently has the support of 23% of respondents.
Szymon Hołownia’s Polska 2050 also loses 1 point; currently 13% of respondents want to vote for this party.
Confederation gains, supported by 11% of respondents - an increase of 1 percentage point.
The Left Party was supported by 7 percent of respondents - a decrease of 2 points.
Kukiz‘15 maintained its support from the previous survey - 2 percent.
The ratings of PSL and Porozumienie remained unchanged - 1 percent each.
The declared turnout is 62%. It is an increase of 2 points.
The survey confirms that the ruling camp’s approach to the attack on Poland’s eastern border favours the United Right, while the opposition’s approach brings losses to the Civic Coalition, Poland 2050 and the Left.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1069 from 12 to 15 November 2021.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/575039-our-survey-pis-firmly-on-the-rise