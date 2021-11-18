Belarusians are regularly destroying the fence and trying to push the migrants over to the Polish side. Patrols by Belarusian services along the fence are a routine occurrence at the border - reported the Ministry of Defence on Twitter.
Systemic involvement of Belarusian services in the escalation of the migration crisis. Belarusians are regularly damaging the fence and trying to push migrants over to the Polish side. Patrols of Belarusian services along the fence are commonplace at the border
— reported the Ministry of Defence on Twitter.
The ministry attached night footage showing masked people dressed in uniform standing behind the fences, on the Belarusian side.
This is further evidence of the systemic involvement of Belarusian services in activities destabilising our border - emphasised the spokesman for the minister coordinating special services, Stanisław Żaryn.
A major attempt to forcibly cross the Polish-Belarusian border occurred at around 9pm on Wednesday in Dubicze-Cerkiewne.
First, the Belarusian services carried out a reconnaissance. Most likely, they damaged the fence. The Belarusians then forced the migrants to throw stones at Polish soldiers to distract them. An attempt to cross the border took place several hundred metres away
— reported the Polish Ministry of Defence.
According to the ministry, the attack was carried out by soldiers of the Belarusian Spetsnaz.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/574623-belarusians-are-regularly-destroying-the-fence