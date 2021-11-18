„Poland above all. Even at the risk of life!” - stresses the police in a spot posted on social media. In the footage we can see aggressive immigrants who try to forcefully cross the Polish-Belarusian border and attack the policemen, soldiers and Border Guards who protect it.
„At the risk of their lives”.
I, the citizen of the Republic of Poland, aware of the duties undertaken as a police officer, swear: to serve the Nation faithfully, to protect the legal order established by the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, to protect the security of the State and its citizens, even at the risk of my life
- such is the oath of police officers, which can be heard in the footage posted on Twitter.
In the clip, the police presented events taking place on the Polish-Belarusian border.
Poland above all. Even at the risk of our lives
— stressed the police officers.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/574621-poland-above-all-also-at-the-risk-of-our-lives