The Ministry of Defence tweeted a video from the Polish-Belarusian border. The video shows that some of the Belarusian soldiers sent to the border region not only carry sniper rifles and grenade launchers, but also intentionally allow to be recorded with such equipment.
Footage with Belarusian soldiers
The Ministry of Defence labelled these actions as „projection of force by the Belarusians”. The video published by the Ministry of Defence was retweeted by the spokesman for the minister coordinator of special services Stanislaw Żaryn.
The @MON_GOV_PL video shows that some soldiers sent to the border region with PL are equipped with sniper rifles and grenade launchers.
Assault on the border
On Monday, November 8, the largest ever group of migrants attempted to cross the Polish border. Polish uniformed services managed to foil the assault. The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has received more attention than ever from our EU and NATO allies and the EU institutions.
A state of emergency has been in force in the border areas since September.
For several days now, the attempts of organized groups to break through the Polish border have been more and more brutal.
Despite this, the Polish border is and will be definitely defended.
