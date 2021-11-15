Dear Readers,
In the face of provocations of the Belarusian regime, we want to support our Border Guard, the Army, the Police and all other Polish uniformed services. They are the ones who defend our borders, our country and our security. What you see on the footage is only a mere fraction of their struggle against the provocations of a post-Soviet dictator. It is they who get out of bed every morning, not knowing what the day has in store for them - whether they will see the newcomers from the east cut through the border installation, whether a Belarusian border guard will point a gun at them, whether a crowd of immigrants will push their children in front of them like human shields - or whether something even more dangerous will happen.
Our boys on the eastern border are also struggling with a disgraceful smear campaign from circles that are hostile to Poland.
Expressions of support on the Internet are not enough. Our indignation at liars and manipulators is not enough, so we encourage you, Dear Readers, to write a few kind words to our defenders on postcards. It can be a thank you, a declaration of prayer, or even a smile drawn by a younger family member for the hero. Please send the cards to us, at the address of the Weekly Sieci, so as not to disturb the work of the Guard. We will collect all of them and ceremoniously present them to those who sacrifice the most for us now.
Let the uniformed on duty see that Poland remembers them, thinks about them and is grateful to them.
Address: Tygodnik Sieci
10 Finlandzka Street
03-903 Warsaw
With a note: dla obrońców granic (for the defenders of borders)
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/574111-support-our-boys-defending-polish-borders