Last Sunday, a total of 226 illegal gatherings and rallies of all sizes were held across the country, safeguarded by police officers - said Inspector Mariusz Ciarka, a spokesman of the Police Headquarters.
This is the result of the recent decision of the Constitutional Tribunal, which decided that the Polish Constitution does not allow the killing of children for eugenic reasons. Abortion of a pregnancy resulting from rape and in a situation where a woman’s life is threatened remains legal.
READ MORE: The Constitutional Tribunal has decided: eugenic abortion is unconstitutional
The spokesperson added that a total of 142 criminal fines have been imposed in connection with rallies and 281 requests for punishment have been submitted to court.
In Poznań a monument to John Paul II, standing near the cathedral, was devastated:
Shocking scenes also took place in front of the Basilica of the Holy Cross in Warsaw! People protesting against the verdict of the CT concerning eugenic abortion, who had previously tried to interfere with Mass, whistled, yelled and shouted vulgar slogans while… reciting the rosary prayer on the stairs of the church by the men defending it.
Similar incidents have occurred in other cities. The demonstrators also broke into many churches. The slogan of the attacks coming from the left is ‘this is war’. In response to this, the President of the Independence March Association, Robert Bąkiewicz, announced on Monday that a new organisation called the ‘National Guard’ would be established, the aim of which will be, among others, to defend the churches.
Left-wing circles state that this is war; yes, this is war and we shall approach this war
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.
