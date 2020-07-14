Nawet 50% taniej

This entry says a lot! Donald Trump: "Congratulations to my friend President Andrzej Duda on his historic re-election!"

On 24 June, Duda met Trump in the White House. / autor: PAP
U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Andrzej Duda on his re-election on Monday, stressing that he is looking forward to further cooperation in the areas of „defence, trade, energy and telecommunications security”.

I congratulate my friend President Andrzej Duda of Poland on his historic re-election!

— the American leader wrote on Twitter. He added that he expects „further important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!”.

On 24 June, Duda met Trump in the White House. The presidents of Poland and the USA spoke face to face, the delegation talks were also held, and finally a press conference in the Rose Garden took place. The leaders announced, among others, the signing of an agreement on nuclear energy.

Four days after the Polish President’s visit to Washington the first round of the Polish presidential elections took place. The right to participate in the second round was secured by Andrzej Duda and KO candidate Rafał Trzaskowski.

The second round was conducted in Poland on Sunday. Andrzej Duda was elected President of the Republic of Poland; according to the final results of the PKW, he received 51.03% of votes; 48.97% of voters were in favour of his countercandidate.

