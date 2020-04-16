Since I did not convince the coalition members from the United Right, I am resigning — announced Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin, the leader of Porozumienie.
The elections should be postponed; the date of May 10 is not an option. That’s why, as members of Porozumienie, we proposed an amendment to our coalition members from the United Right to introduce a three-month vacatio legis, which is decisive for postponing the election. This proposal was rejected by our coalition members. Since I have not convinced them to do so, I am resigning
— announced Gowin during a press conference in the Parliament. He explained that he would no longer be Deputy Prime Minister or Minister of Science.
In the spirit of responsibility for Poland, I believe that since presidential elections cannot be held on 10 May, it is obvious to us that early elections cannot be held either. Poland needs a strong government, a stable majority. Porozumienie will remain a member of the United Right
— declared the head of Porozumienie.
Gowin added that for the position of Deputy Prime Minister his formation is recommending the Minister of Development Jadwiga Emilewicz.
The most important thing is the stability and ensuring safety of Poles, both in terms of health and economy. For what is the basic concern of Poles today is whether they will have jobs, whether they will get a salary, whether they will have enough money to support their families and their children in this difficult time. And these are the grounds for the decision we have made and accepted, which Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin recommended to us
— she said.
Porozumienie will be a clear and strong voice; it will recommend further changes in terms of support and preservation of jobs, in terms of support for economic operators, so that we survive the biggest economic catastrophe that Poland has experienced in the last 100 years
— she added.
We are and feel part of the camp of the United Right. This mandate, which was granted to us by the Prime Minister, will still be implemented today. We are regrouping troops, but the leader remains the same. Jarosław Gowin remains the President of Porozumienie and its the political leader. We are the executors of his will
— concluded Emilewicz.
