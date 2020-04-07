In the framework of the „Kultura w sieci” (online culture) Program, artists can receive a monthly scholarship of PLN 3,000, while individual entities, such as non-governmental organizations, can apply for grants ranging from PLN 5,000 to 150,000 - informed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński.
The Minister of Culture reminded that as part of the anti-crisis shield, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage launched the ” Kultura w sieci” programme. As he said, the program involves „all cultural activities that can be presented online”.
It can be reading poems or plays, it can be a dance presented by someone in their own apartment or creating visual art - someone sculpts, paints pictures, and we watch it
— said Deputy Prime Minister Gliński.
He explained that the sum allocated for the programme is PLN 20 million. It is divided into two sub-programmes - scholarships for individuals - each artist can apply for it - and grants for individual entities, such as non-governmental organizations, local government cultural institutions or private companies operating in the field of culture.
He informed that individual artists can receive a monthly scholarship of PLN 3,000 ($720) under the program, while individual entities can apply for grants from PLN 5 to 150,000 ($36,000).
This is how we want to support artists in this difficult time
— stressed the Minister of Culture.
Tłum. K.J.