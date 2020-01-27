Borys Budka won 78.77% of the vote in Saturday’s election for the PO’s president; Tomasz Siemoniak - 11.18%, Bogdan Zdrojewski - 7.57%, and Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz - 2.48% — stated the PO National Election Commission on Saturday evening. The turnout was 76.4%.
The former leader Grzegorz Schetyna did not run in the elections after a series of electoral failures of the formation he led.
The announcement of the PO National Electoral Commission was placed on the party’s website.
It stated that Borys Budka received 6,481 votes, i.e. 78.77%, Tomasz Siemoniak - 920 votes (11.18%), Bogdan Zdrojewski - 623 votes (7.57%) and Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz - 204 votes (2.48%).
8,266 people out of 10,816 eligible voters took part in the election, which is 76.4%.
The official results of Saturday’s elections are to be announced on Wednesday.
Budka’s victory is expected to result in an even sharper, anti-government course for the Civic Platform, which will satisfy the frustrated activists, but may further reduce the party’s chances to take over power.
Tłum. K.J.