The press in Germany often claims that there is no freedom of speech in Poland. Whereas it is Poland where both left-wing and right-wing, conservative and liberal views can be heard - says German publicist and writer Boris Reitschuster in an interview with PAP.
A German publicist and author of such books as „Putin’s Democracy. How the Kremlin teaches the West to fear” or „Putin’s secret war. How Moscow destabilizes the West”, has no doubt that thanks to the freedom of the media in Poland „you have a choice, you can get an opinion. It is no longer possible in Germany, this is no longer the case in Germany”.
I don’t know a single conservative or libertarian journalist who would often appear on television or run a show. While I know a lot of left-wing journalists. And this is another difference in comparison with Poland
- explains Reitschuster, who for 16 years was a correspondent of the weekly „Focus” in Moscow. He notes that a long time ago it was the German media that wrote about the problems of Poland, which were not allowed to be mentioned by the Vistula.
Now it is the other way round
— regrets one of the leading experts on modern Russia in Germany.
Tłum.K.J.