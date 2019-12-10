What is that supposed to mean?! Donald Tusk posted a controversial photo on Twitter with a supposedly funny comment. Internet users are mad at him.

The picture shows Donald Tusk putting two fingers to Donald Trump’s back. He placed a comment under the photo, which, in his opinion, was supposed to be funny.

Despite the seasonal turmoil, our transatlantic friendship must continue

— wrote Tusk.

Internet users are mad at Donald Tusk’s conduct. They accuse him of pub-like behaviour without a class:

Mateusz Poręba:

If a person is born a fool, he will die as a fool.

Right side:

Tusk is calling for murder.

Mage:

Clownishness and knavery. Yuck!

Mariusz Sobolewski:

Stupidity at its best. Stay away from Poland.

Jaodra:

nkwd school, bravo gimbaza!

Dora Herkejos:

Missing shooting in the back? 🤨 Boy, how old are you?

Hardy Chojrak:

Putin has shown you how to do it.

Jarek L.:

Tusk in his prime, waiting for people to turn their backs. No wonder he got scared of the real fight for the presidency in Poland.

Tłum. K.J.