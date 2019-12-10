What is that supposed to mean?! Donald Tusk posted a controversial photo on Twitter with a supposedly funny comment. Internet users are mad at him.
The picture shows Donald Tusk putting two fingers to Donald Trump’s back. He placed a comment under the photo, which, in his opinion, was supposed to be funny.
Despite the seasonal turmoil, our transatlantic friendship must continue
— wrote Tusk.
Internet users are mad at Donald Tusk’s conduct. They accuse him of pub-like behaviour without a class:
Mateusz Poręba:
If a person is born a fool, he will die as a fool.
Right side:
Tusk is calling for murder.
Mage:
Clownishness and knavery. Yuck!
Mariusz Sobolewski:
Stupidity at its best. Stay away from Poland.
Jaodra:
nkwd school, bravo gimbaza!
Dora Herkejos:
Missing shooting in the back? 🤨 Boy, how old are you?
Hardy Chojrak:
Putin has shown you how to do it.
Jarek L.:
Tusk in his prime, waiting for people to turn their backs. No wonder he got scared of the real fight for the presidency in Poland.
Tłum. K.J.