The State Election Commission presented the full results of the parliamentary elections. Law and Justice wins with 43.59% of votes.
The Law and Justice party won 235 seats, KO (Civic Platform) 134 seats, SLD (Left) 49 seats, PSL (peasant party) 30 seats, Confederation of 11 seats, the German minority won 1 seat.
The Law and Justice party received 8 million 51 thousand 935 votes, i.e. 43.59 percent. The Civic Coalition received 5 million 60 thousand 355 votes, i.e. 27.40 percent. The Democratic Left Alliance’s electoral committee, which also includes Spring and Left Together, won 2 million 319 thousand. The PSL electoral committee received 1 million 578 thousand 523 votes representing 8.55%. The Confederation came fifth, with 1 million 256 thousand 953 votes cast, which gives them the result of 6.81%.
This means that the Jarosław Kaczyński’s camp will rule independently for the next term of office.
