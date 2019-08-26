Surely we will never push for it! American troops in Germany also serve the safety of Poland
— said Jacek Czaputowicz, the head of Polish diplomacy in an interview with „Rzeczpospolita”, when asked if Poland will try to move American troops from Germany to Poland.
Czaputowicz explains in an interview that will be published on Monday:
[American troops in Germany - editorial note] are on standby if Poland was attacked by Russia. The decisive factor should be the deterrent potential and the effectiveness of the use of troops. At first sight, these in Poland and the Baltic States seem to have a better deterrent function, because they are on the front line and will defend Germany anyway. It is no longer certain whether the units stationed in Germany will actually intervene in case of a Russian attack.
Tłum.K.J.