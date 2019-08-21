Deputy Minister of Justice Łukasz Piebiak resigned. As he said,
with a sense of responsibility for the success of the reforms, to which I devoted four years of hard work, I resign from the office of Undersecretary of State to the Minister of Justice.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, when asked by journalists during his visit to Otwock about Piebiak’s resignation, informed that he accepts it. In turn, the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw informed that it is conducting a security screening in connection with the notification of the possibility of Piebiak committing a crime.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, Jan Kanthak, in a conversation with the Polish Press Agency, stressed that Deputy Minister Piebiak had already put himself at the disposal of Minister Ziobro on Monday evening.
The Minister, with disapproval, accepted the circumstances described in the article and demanded clarification of the matter. After returning from his foreign leave, Deputy Minister Piebiak gave explanations. Minister Ziobro asked for resignation
— marked Kanthak.
He was supposed to do it by passing the information on to an Internet user, who was supposed to use it to attack some judges. The internaut’s husband - also a judge - appealed to the media not to „use” it, claiming that she is a person addicted to alcohol and the couple is in the process of divorce.
Tłum. K.J.