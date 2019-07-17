Jasna Góra is a place where faith and patriotism live, which for centuries now has stood as a bastion of the Polish spirit, traditions and culture, while protecting the ideas of Christendom
— said the head of the government during the holy mass conducted as part of the 28th Pilgrimage of the Radio Maryja Family to Jasna Góra. The mass was officiated by Bishop Ignacy Dec, Ordinary of the Diocese of Świdnica.
Poland has to be united. We wish to see our nation standing together, united under the white and red banner
— said the Prime Minister.
During the ceremony the head of the government also called on Polish history. He stressed that we our proud of our great struggles, which always gave testimony to the unwavering spirit that Poland and its people show in their fight for solidarity, freedom and faith.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also laid a wreath at the Smolensk Epitaph.
