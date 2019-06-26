Representatives of the opposition are still living their dreams of making conservative journalists and politicians of the Law and Justice party accountable after winning the parliamentary elections in the autumn. Prof. Wojciech Sadurski announced on Twitter which article of the penal code the journalists of TVP and TVP Info will be tried. Leszek Balcerowicz supported him in his visions.
Since persons holding managerial positions in TVP or TVP Info are „public officers”, they will be subject to Article 231 of the Penal Code on exceeding the powers of the public function. (here: party propaganda contrary to the Radio and Television Broadcasting Act, Article 21). Imprisonment for up to 3 years
- wrote Sadurski.
Other paragraphs refer to Law and Justice activists employed in state companies and generously donating money for Law and Justice advertising - low-investment media.
-added Balcerowicz.
Obviously, left-liberal stars have a very specific understanding of democracy and freedom of speech. Is it supposed to be only for them? Can advertisements be sent only to the media connected with the left side of the political scene? This has been the case for the last three decades.
Let us remember: in the last European elections in May, 54% of votes were cast for right-wing lists in Poland. Why should these people be discriminated; why should they be deprived of media.
Tłum. K.J.