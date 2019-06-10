A film with a shocking statement by one of the participants of this year’s Equality Parade in Warsaw is circulating in social media. It is filled with pure contempt and hatred for the supporters of the ruling party.
It can be erased: the old whores will finally die out, those voting for the Law and Justice party, and finally the power in the country will be in normal hands
— says the participant of the demonstration to the camera.
It is worth noting that the event was held under the patronage of the Mayor of Warsaw.
This is what „tolerance” and „respect” looks like for the opposition voters participating in the Equality Parade. I have been repeating for a long time that this year’s elections are a clash of civilizations
— commented upon the above statement Deputy Minister Paweł Szefernaker.
The matter aroused great indignation in social media.
