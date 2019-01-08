The portal wPolityce.pl found that the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw has dismissed a loud case concerning alleged rapes and sexual abuse and bullying of feminist activists and journalists from, among others, „Krytyka Polityczna”. Michał Wybieralski from wyborcza.pl and Jakub Dymek, a columnist of Krytyka Polityczna, were to be involved in the case.
The justification for discontinuation of the investigation in this famous case counts over 70 pages and includes shocking descriptions of customs prevailing in the environment of left-wing journalists and activists. A few women describe their experiences in drastic words. The investigators, after a very thorough analysis of the evidence and numerous interrogations, decided, however, to discontinue the investigation. In twenty cases described by left-wing journalists, there were no signs of a forbidden act; the statute of limitations and „no public interest in continuing prosecution ex officio” were pointed out.
Let us recall that eight women in a joint text on Codziennikfeministyczny.pl accused Michał Wybieralski and Jakub Dymek of bullying and harassment. After the publication Wybieralski was suspended from his duties and the internal committee started to investigate his case.
The Commission concluded that the employment relationship with Michał Wybieralski should be terminated immediately. In practice, this may mean that he will lose his employment in „Gazeta Wyborcza” later this year. We have found out unofficially that the trade union is to give an opinion on his dismissal within seven days.
The case was also dealt with by the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office, which examined whether the former head of the portal Wyborcza.pl, Michał Wybieralski, and journalist Jakub Dymek, who cooperated with „Krytyka Polityczna”, committed bullying and harassment against eight women. The authors of the article „Paper feminists. About hypocrisy on the left and new faces of #metoo” claimed that journalists have committed bullying, harassment and physical aggression against them - one of the women was to be, among other things, hurt by her arm. There were also accusations of rape in the article.
Jakub Dymek, Michał Wybieralski. We do not want such ‘feminists’. We do not want such a left wing
