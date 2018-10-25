Dwa zagraniczne portale: holenderski Infonu.nl i brazylijski Globo.com opublikowały artykuły, w których zostały użyte oszczercze sformułowania „polski obóz koncentracyjny” i „polskie getto”.
Artykuł z Infonu.nl dotyczy postaci Stanisława (Szlomo) Szmajznera, współorganizatora ucieczki z niemieckiego obozu zagłady w Sobiborze, określonego w artykule jako „polski obóz koncentracyjny”. Z kolei czytelnik portalu Globo.com dowiaduje się, że akcja filmu „Jakub Kłamca” rozgrywa się w 1944 roku w „polskim getcie”. Wystosowane dwukrotnie wezwania pozostały bez odpowiedzi. Dlatego potrzebujemy Państwa pomocy.
Poniżej wzory listów w języku angielskim oraz tłumaczenia na język polski. Prosimy użyć w korespondencji wersji w języku angielskim.
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - Infonu.nl
Odbiorca: Formularz kontaktowy: https://www.infonu.nl/contact.php
Tytuł wiadomości:
A request to remove defamatory content
Historical error in your article
I don’t agree!
Request for correction on your website
Please, delete the error
There was no Polish camp in occupied Poland
A false article’s headline
lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
Dear Sir or Madam!
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your gravely false and highly defamatory statement „Poolse concentratiekamp” is still being used as in the following article: https://kunst-en-cultuur.infonu.nl/biografie/170403-wo-ii-stanislaw-shlomo-szmajzner.html
The only camps that ever existed in German-occupied Poland in the period of 1939-1945, were established by the German Third Reich.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows:
— German camps in German-occupied Poland
— German Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland
— German camps in Nazi-occupied Poland
Historical revisionism is unacceptable.
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the Website under your administration.
Faithfully,
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - Globo.com
Odbiorca:
rpleon@edglobo.com.br
Tytuł wiadomości (jeden do wyboru):
A request to remove defamatory content
Historical error in your article
I don’t agree!
Request for correction on your website
Please, delete the error
There was no Polish ghettos in occupied Poland
lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości: Dear Sir or Madam!
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your gravely false and highly defamatory statement „gueto polonês” is still being used as in the following article: https://g1.globo.com/df/distrito-federal/o-que-fazer-no-distrito-federal/noticia/2018/09/28/cinema-alemao-e-exibido-de-graca-no-cine-brasilia.ghtml
There were only Jewish ghettos established by Germany in German-occupied Poland. The ghettos in which the German occupiers forcefully detained the Jewish population were set up on Polish territory because the pre-War Poland was Europe’s largest Jewish Diaspora.
The proper reference to the Jewish ghettos set up by Germans therefore is as follows:
— Jewish ghetto set up by Germans in German-occupied Poland
— Jewish ghetto set up by Germans in Nazi-occupied Poland
— Jewish ghetto in German-occupied Poland
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the Website under your administration.
Faithfully,