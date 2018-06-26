W Soczi rozpoczyna się mecz grupy C: Australia - Peru.
Wynik 1:0 lla Peru, strzelił w 17 min. Carrillo.
Australia: 1-Mathew Ryan - 19-Joshua Risdon, 20-Trent Sainsbury, 5-Mark Milligan, 16-Aziz Behich - 15-Mile Jedinak, 23-Tomas Rogic, 13-Aaron Mooy - 7-Matthew Leckie, 9-Tomi Juric, 10-Robbie Kruse.
Peru: 1-Pedro Gallese - 17-Luis Advincula, 15-Christian Ramos, 4-Anderson Santamaria, 6-Miguel Trauco - 18-Andre Carrillo, 13-Renato Tapia, 8-Christian Cueva, 19-Yoshimar Yotun, 20-Edison Flores - 9-Paolo Guerrero.
Sędzia: Siergiej Karasiew (Rosja).(PAP)