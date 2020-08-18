I came across an opinion in the liberal-left press that the fact that after the victory of President Andrzej Duda, in the camp of the United Right, no buckets of champagne were drunk, there was no cheering and no fanfare, results from the feeling that this was the last victory.
The situation is quite different. It’s not a feeling of dissatisfaction or disappointment, but the awareness of the challenges connected with the responsibility for the country following Andrzej Duda’s victory and the recognition of the opportunity brought about by the three years (according to the calendar) without any fundamental elections.
In a very interesting interview by Jacek Karnowski with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in the latest issue of the weekly „Sieci”, the Prime Minister very interestingly describes these challenges. Below we present an excerpt from the conversation:
We are facing really hard times. These are going to be huge challenges, on a scale long unknown. The economic crisis, which the world is struggling with, is just about to begin. The coronavirus is not yet over. But the Prime Minister is suggesting something much bigger - Poland must not only defend itself against threats, but also seek development opportunities even more aggressively. We still have to chase the West. Hence the project of changes in the government.
If we don’t make changes, if we don’t push forwards, the victory in 2023 will be very difficult. Perhaps this will not be possible without the necessary changes. That is why there is no time for rest in the camp of the United Right; for the last few days there are working teams employed to show proposals of changes, but the ones with high dynamics.
Which areas need changes?
Education, for example. How to increase the effectiveness of teaching, but also teachers’ earnings? (…) Does every poviat hospital need to be equipped with a maternity home? This is related to the issue of demography. The data is dramatic, the changes in civilization make even the best social programs work partially or poorly. Where to get people to work? How to train them? This also applies to the sphere of large infrastructure projects, modernization of the economy. We need to be much more efficient in the area of infrastructure projects, and at the same time more efficient in administration. We have a lot of work to do. We must strive for a situation in which the modern state provides modern public services. The aspirations in this area are growing; we must respond to them quickly and effectively.
It seems that we are entering a completely new political stage.
Its purpose is defined by three elements. Firstly, recognition that the next victory is followed by obligations towards Poland; rejecting the temptation to consume power. Secondly, an attempt to face several topics that were considered politically dangerous after 1989 (such as the effectiveness of certain professions, groups, consortia, agreements). Thirdly, the need to reconstruct our own camp in such a way as to increase its effectiveness. Namely, to give more strength to those leaders whose aim is to attain their objectives.
This is why the right wing did not drink champagne in buckets. Because it understands that Poland is a duty, not a property. But also because the United Right is aware that the next election campaign - understood as a relationship with voters - starts the day after the election.
What strikes us in the words of Prime Minister Morawiecki, but also in the words of other leaders of the pro-Polish camp, including Andrzej Duda, is post-election humility and focus on responsibilities. It is a paradox that the immense pride of „almost victory” manifested itself in the camp of Rafał Trzaskowski. This, in turn, leads us to the conclusion that those who believe that two terms of government are in Poland the maximum of possibilities for such a large formation, may be mistaken. So far, they still play the same cards. Alleged „yahoos” from Law and Justice (as revealed by the Prime Minister in „Sieci”) write programmes, devise tasks and distribute them to perform, and „wise” from the opposition throw vulgar provocations and actors with offensive phrases at the political barricades. The finale may well be the same.
