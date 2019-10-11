Mimo wezwań, nadal dwa holenderskie portale, gelderlander.nl i ad.nl w swoich artykułach podtrzymują oszczercze sformułowania o istnieniu „polskich obozów”.
Artykuł z gelderlander.nl dotyczy upamiętnienia w miejscowości Alverna postaci Davida van der Reisa, Żyda, który trafił do niemieckiego obozu w Sobiborze. Wzmiankując o tym obozie zagłady, autor artykułu określił go jako „polski obóz koncentracyjny” („Poolse concentratiekamp”).
Z kolei artykuł na portalu ad.nl dotyczy Petera Gobetsa, 72-letniego mieszkańca Hagi, którego przodkowie zostali zamordowani w obozie w Sobiborze. Na określenie tego obozu autor tekstu użył sformułowania „polski obóz zagłady” („Poolse vernietigingskamp”).
Wystosowane wezwania pozostały bez odpowiedzi. W związku z tym prosimy o Państwa wsparcie.
Poniżej wzory listów w języku angielskim oraz tłumaczenie na język polski. Prosimy użyć w korespondencji wersji w języku angielskim.
Szanowni Państwo!
Informuję że pomimo wcześniejszego apelu ze strony Polskiej Ligi Przeciw Zniesławieniom artykuł pod adresem ………………. wciąż zawiera nieprawdziwe i oszczercze sformułowanie „polski obóz koncentracyjny”.
Jest to przykład języka nienawiści z wykorzystaniem kłamstwa oświęcimskiego skierowanego przeciwko Polakom z powodu rasistowskich uprzedzeń.
Jedyne obozy, jakie kiedykolwiek istniały w okupowanej przez Niemców Polsce w latach 1939-1945, zostały utworzone przez III Rzeszę Niemiecką.
Stąd prawidłowa nazwa niemieckich obozów może brzmieć:
- Niemieckie obozy w okupowanej przez Niemców Polsce
- Niemieckie nazistowskie obozy w okupowanej przez Niemców Polsce
- Niemieckie obozy w okupowanej przez nazistów Polsce
W związku z powyższym przyłączam się do wezwania ze strony Polskiej Ligi Przeciw Zniesławieniom i wzywam do usunięcia oszczerczego sformułowania z administrowanej przez Państwa strony.
Z poważaniem,
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - gelderlander.nl
Odbiorca: redactie@gelderlander.nl p.jansen@gelderlander.nl
Tytuł wiadomości:
A request to remove defamatory content Historical error in your article I don’t agree! Request for correction on your website Please, delete the error There was no Polish camp in occupied Poland
lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
Dear Sir or Madam!
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your gravely false and highly defamatory statement „Poolse concentratiekamp” is still being used as in the following article: https://www.gelderlander.nl/wijchen/joodse-verzetsheld-krijgt-een-gedenkplaat-in-alverna~aae663c7/
This is an example of hate speech using the Holocaust denial against the Poles because of racist prejudice.
The only camps that ever existed in German-occupied Poland in the period of 1939-1945, were established by the German Third Reich.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows: - German camps in German-occupied Poland - German Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland - German camps in Nazi-occupied Poland
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the Website under your administration.
Faithfully,
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - ad.nl
Odbiorca: internet@ad.nl
Tytuł wiadomości: A request to remove defamatory content Historical error in your article I don’t agree! Request for correction on your website Please, delete the error There was no Polish camp in occupied Poland
lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
Dear Sir or Madam!
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your gravely false and highly defamatory statement „Poolse vernietigingskamp” is still being used as in the following article: https://www.ad.nl/den-haag/vragen-over-vermoorde-grootouders-maar-joodse-familie-krijgt-geen-antwoord-van-ns~a973faab/
This is an example of hate speech using the Holocaust denial against the Poles because of racist prejudice.
The only camps that ever existed in German-occupied Poland in the period of 1939-1945, were established by the German Third Reich.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows: - German camps in German-occupied Poland - German Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland - German camps in Nazi-occupied Poland
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the Website under your administration.
Faithfully,