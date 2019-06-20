Rozumiem, że w waszej polityce są większe napięcia, ale nalegam na dużą ostrożność w wykorzystywaniu wyrażeń takich jak „obóz koncentracyjny” do celów politycznych - pisze Dominik Tarczyński, poseł PiS w liście do Alexandrii Ocasio-Cortez, reprezentującej w Izbie Reprezentantów Partię Demokratyczną.
Ocasio-Cortez wystąpiła z absurdalnym oskarżeniem wobec prezydenta Donalda Trumpa, że tworzy obozy koncentracyjne na granicy USA z Meksykiem.
CZYTAJ WIĘCEJ: Kompletny odlot! Deputowana Demokratów oskarża Trumpa: Stany Zjednoczone stworzyły obozy koncentracyjne na naszej granicy
Tarczyński zaprasza amerykańską polityk do odwiedzenia Polski. Chce, żeby zwiększyła swoją wiedzę i mogła porównać czym różnią się ośrodki antyimigranckie na granicy USA i Meksyku z niemieckimi obozami koncentracyjnymi.
Moglibyśmy odwiedzić Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinkę, Bełżec, Sobibór i Majdanek
— pisze poseł.
W liście do polityk Partii Demokratycznej, wyjaśnia, że Niemcy zbudowali obozy koncentracyjne, które wykorzystywali do mordowania Polaków i Żydów. Wskazuje, że niemieckie obozy Zagłady są czymś całkowicie innym niż działania antyimigranckie podejmowane przez obecną administrację amerykańską.
Należy być świadomym, że Narodowa Socjalistyczna Niemiecka Partia Robotnicza (nazistowska), która przewodziła Niemcom, była odpowiedzialna za najciemniejszy okres w historii mego kraju i narodu, opracowując system obozów koncentracyjnych w celu eksterminacji tych, których uważali za podludzi lub zagrożenie dla ich imperialistycznych ambicji, w tym zarówno polskich Żydów, jak i Polaków
— pisze Tarczyński i dodaje, że Niemcy zamordowali sześć milionów polskich obywateli.
PEŁNA TREŚĆ LISTU W JĘZYKU ANGIELSKIM:
Dear Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,
My name Is Dominik Tarczyński and I am a Member of Pariiament In Poland wtiere I serve as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Trans-Atlantic Trade and lnvestment Partnership. I am also a great fan and friend of the United States of America. I write to you out of distress in having leamed of your recent statements regarding concentration camps.
As you should be aware, the National Sociatist German Workers’ Party (Nazi) who led Germany, were responsible for the darkest period in my countr/s and our whoie continenfs history by devising a Chain of concentration camps in order to exterminate those who they believed were subhuman, or a threat to their imperialistic machinations* this included both Jewish Poles and non-Jewish Poles and which resułted in the loss of six million of our citizens.
While under German Nazi occupation, a number of concentration camps were set up in my country, Poland. It has caused a deep wound that persists on our proud Polish and European history that we must all deal with every single day, and that we reaffirm to one another can never be forgotten, and never aJlowed to happen again.
This is why when someone cheapens the history, or uses it for political point-scoring, we become agitated and upsel.
I understand that there are heightened tensions in your politics right now, but I would urge severe caution in attempting to leverage phrases such as ‘concentration camp* for political ends. It will lead nowhere good.
With this in mind, however, I wish to extend the olive branch of education to you, Congresswoman, and would be delighted if you would accept my offer to come to Poland and study the concentration camps here for real, so that you can see first hand how different it is from your immigrabon processing centers on the U.S. border.
At your convenience, we could visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Bełżec, Sobibor and Majdanek.
At these camps and others, over three million human souls were extinguished, and millions morę detained and affected directly.
I look forward to hearing back from you with the hope of setting up a trip to my country soon.
You speak often of bipartisanship, and I feel this is one area in partrcular where we can begin to live that ideal.
