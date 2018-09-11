Oszczerstwa i kłamliwe informacje dotyczące narodowości Jakiva Palija, deportowanego z USA ukraińskiego strażnika niemieckiego obozu SS w Trwanikach oraz odpowiedzialności za działalność tego obozu zostały w większości sprostowane i usunięte z przestrzeni publicznej.
Jednak kilka portali wciąż upiera się przy fałszywej wersji historii, będąc głuchymi na nasze wielokrotne wyjaśnienia i wezwania do jej sprostowania. Wierzymy, że i tym razem argument siły Państwa liczebności okaże się skuteczny i wspólnie pozbędziemy się szkalujących Polskę treści z internetu.
Portale, które wciąż uznają obóz szkoleniowy SS w Trawnikach za Polski to: totalnews.com.ar z Argentyny, ilgiornale.it z Włoch i btnews.online ze Stanów Zjednoczonych.
Prosimy o reakcję i dziękujemy za Państwa zaangażowanie!
Poniżej wzór listu w języku angielskim oraz jego tłumaczenie na język polski. Prosimy użyć w korespondencji wersji w języku angielskim.
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - ilgiornale.it
Odbiorca: redazione.web@ilgiornale.it
Tytuł wiadomości:
Una richiesta per rimuovere il contenuto diffamatorio Errore storico nel tuo articolo Non sono d’accordo! Richiesta di correzione sul tuo sito web Per favore, cancella l’errore Non c’era un campo polacco nella Polonia occupata
lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
To whom It may concern,
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your gravely false and highly defamatory statement „lager polacco” is still being used as in the following article: http://www.ilgiornale.it/news/politica/lamerica-espelle-lultimo-carceriere-nazista-germania-non-sa-1567028.html
The only camps that ever existed in German-occupied Poland in the period of 1939-1945, were established by the German Third Reich.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows:
-
German camps in German-occupied Poland
-
German Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland
-
German camps in Nazi-occupied Poland
-
Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland
Historical revisionism is unacceptable.
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the Website under your administration.
Faithfully,
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - btnews.online
Odbiorca: contact@btnews.online
Tytuł wiadomości: A request to remove defamatory content Historical error in your article I don’t agree! Request for correction on your website Please, delete the error There was no Polish camp in occupied Poland A false article’s headline
lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
To whom It may concern,
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your gravely false and highly defamatory statement „Polish death camp” is still being used as in the following article: https://btnews.online/us-former-nazi-guard-in-a-polish-death-camp-arrested-and-deported-to-germany/
The only camps that ever existed in German-occupied Poland in the period of 1939-1945, were established by the German Third Reich.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows:
-
German camps in German-occupied Poland
-
German Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland
-
German camps in Nazi-occupied Poland
-
Nazi camps in German-occupied Poland
Historical revisionism is unacceptable.
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the Website under your administration.
Faithfully,