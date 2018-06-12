Szanowni Państwo!
Przesyłamy Państwu informację o kolejnych zniesławieniach zagranicznych portali godzących w Polskę. Ze wszystkimi kontaktowaliśmy się bezpośrednio, wielokrotnie, lecz bezskutecznie. Prosimy Państwa o samodzielną interwencję.
Portal infobae.com (Argentyna) relacjonuje proces „księgowego Auschwitz” toczący się przed niemieckim sądem. Autor artykułu twierdzi, że oskarżony jest winny śmierci 300 tys. osób w „polskim obozie koncentracyjnym”.
Portal chsperiscope.com publikuje relację z wyjazdu uczniów Carlisle High School w Pensylwanii, USA do Auschwitz, podpisując zdjęcie z miejsca zwiedzania „…jeden z polskich obozów koncentracyjnych”.
Włoski portal globalist.it opisuje historię więźnia obozu Auschwitz uznanego za „polski obóz Auschwitz”.
Poniżej wzór listu w języku polskim oraz jego robocze tłumaczenie na język angielski. Prosimy użyć w korespondencji wersji w języku angielskim.
Do wszystkich zainteresowanych.
Informuję że pomimo wcześniejszego apelu ze strony Polskiej Ligi Przeciw Zniesławieniom artykuł pod adresem ………………. wciąż zawiera nieprawdziwe i oszczercze sformułowanie „campo de concentración polaco”.
Wyrażenie „polski obóz koncentracyjny” jest oczywistym kłamstwem, które zrównuje ze sobą sprawcę i ofiarę, a także ma znamiona kłamstwa oświęcimskiego.
W okupowanej przez Niemcy Polsce nie było innych obozów niż niemieckie.
Stąd prawidłowa nazwa niemieckich obozów może brzmieć:
- Niemiecki obóz w okupowanej Polsce
- Niemiecki nazistowski obóz w okupowanej Polsce
- Niemiecki obóz w okupowanej przez nazistów Polsce
- Nazistowski obóz w okupowanej przez Niemców Polsce
- Niemiecki nazistowski obóz w okupowanej przez Niemców Polsce
Rewizjonizm historyczny jest niedopuszczalny.
W związku z powyższym przyłączam się do wezwania ze strony Polskiej Ligi Przeciw Zniesławieniom i wzywam do usunięcia oszczerczego sformułowania z administrowanej przez Państwa strony.
Z poważaniem
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - infobae.com
Odbiorca:
redaccion@infobae.com
Tytuł wiadomości (jeden do wyboru): A request to remove defamatory content Historical error in your article I don’t agree! Request for correction on your website lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
To whom It may concern,
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your false and defamatory statement „campo de concentración polaco”, you still have it in the article: https://www.infobae.com/2015/04/21/1723704-el-ex-contable-auschwitz-les-pidio-perdon-las-victimas/
The term „campo de concentración polaco” is an obvious historical lie, which equates the perpetrators with the victims, and bears all the signs of Holocaust denial.
There only ever existed camps established by Germany in German-occupied Poland.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows: - German camp in occupied Poland - German Nazi camp in occupied Poland - German camp in Nazi-occupied Poland - Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland - German Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland
Your historical revisionism is unacceptable.
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the website under your administration.
Faithfully,
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - Chsperiscope.com
Odbiorca:
chsperiscope@gmail.com
Tytuł wiadomości (jeden do wyboru): A request to remove defamatory content Please, delete the error There were no Polish camps in occupied Poland Request for correction on your website lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
To whom It may concern,
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your false and defamatory statement „Polish concetration camp”, you still have it in the article: https://www.chsperiscope.com/news/2018/05/29/keeping-the-past-in-mind-chs-student-participates-in-the-march-of-the-living/
The term „Polish concentration camp” is an obvious historical lie, which equates the perpetrators with the victims, and bears all the signs of Holocaust denial.
There only ever existed camps established by Germany in German-occupied Poland.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows: - German camp in occupied Poland - German Nazi camp in occupied Poland - German camp in Nazi-occupied Poland - Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland - German Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland
Your historical revisionism is unacceptable.
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the website under your administration.
Faithfully,
DO WKLEJENIA DO WIADOMOŚCI - Globalist.it
Odbiorca:
redazione@globalist.it
Tytuł wiadomości (jeden do wyboru): A request to remove defamatory content Historical error in your article I don’t agree! Request for correction on your website lub inny, stworzony przez Państwa
Treść wiadomości:
To whom It may concern,
I do inform you that despite a previous appeal by the Polish League Against Defamation regarding your false and defamatory statement „campo polacco”, you still have it in the article: http://www.globalist.it/news/articolo/2018/05/29/ciao-alberto-mieli-ultimo-testimone-di-auschwitz-2025165.html
The term „campo polacco” is an obvious historical lie, which equates the perpetrators with the victims, and bears all the signs of Holocaust denial.
There only ever existed camps established by Germany in German-occupied Poland.
The proper reference to the German camps therefore is as follows: - German camp in occupied Poland - German Nazi camp in occupied Poland - German camp in Nazi-occupied Poland - Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland - German Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland
Your historical revisionism is unacceptable.
I therefore wish to endorse the request by the Polish League Against Defamation and urge you to remove the defamatory expression from the website under your administration.
Faithfully,