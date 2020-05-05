Oświadczenie Kolegium Instytutu Pamięci Narodowej z 28 kwietnia 2020 r.
25 kwietnia 2020 r. na stronie internetowej „Jewish.pl” ukazał się tekst prof. Jana Grabowskiego pt. „Nacjonalistyczna ofensywa na temat historii Zagłady”. Tekst ów zawiera niczym nie poparte ataki na Instytut Pamięci Narodowej, Muzeum Getta Warszawskiego oraz na osobę dr. Tomasza Domańskiego, autora refleksji źródłoznawczych na temat książki „Dalej jest noc”.
Prof. Jan Grabowski używa określeń np. takich: „niesławny IPN”, „komando kilku pracowników IPN”, „nacjonalistyczna ofensywa na temat historii Zagłady” itp. Szczególnie bolesne są zupełnie gołosłowne ataki na osobę bardzo zasłużonego i rzetelnego historyka dr. Tomasza Domańskiego. Profesor Jan Grabowski nie przytacza w swoim tekście żadnych konkretnych i rzeczowych argumentów, ich miejsce zajmują inwektywy.
Kolegium Instytutu Pamięci Narodowej oświadcza z naciskiem, że nie godzi się z taką metodą polemiki. Zadaniem naukowca jest bowiem opieranie się na konkretnych faktach i wydarzeniach oraz dokonywanie ich poprawnej metodologicznie interpretacji.
Statement by the Council of the Institute of National Remembrance of 28 April 2020
On 25 April 2020, Jewish.pl published a text by Prof. Jan Grabowski „Nacjonalistyczna ofensywa na temat historii Zagłady” [Nationalist offensive on the history of the Holocaust]. This text contains ungrounded attacks upon the Institute of National Remembrance, the Warsaw Ghetto Museum, and the person of Tomasz Domański, Ph.D., author of reflections on the book Dalej jest noc.
Prof. Jan Grabowski uses terms such as „the infamous IPN”, „a commando of several employees of the IPN”, „a nationalist offensive on the history of the Holocaust”, etc. Particularly painful are quite literal attacks upon Tomasz Domański, Ph. D., who is a distinguished and reliable historian. Prof. Jan Grabowski does not give any specific and factual arguments in his text, their place being taken by invectives. The Council of the Institute of National Remembrance firmly states that it does not agree with this method of polemics. The task of the researcher is to base on specific facts and events, and to make their methodologically correct interpretation.
Déclaration du Collège de l’Institut de la mémoire nationale, publiée le 28 avril 2020
Le 25 avril 2020, le texte de Prof. Jan Grabowski „Offensive nationaliste sur l’histoire de la Shoah” a paru sur le site web „Jewish.pl”. Le texte en question contient des attaques injustifiées contre l’Institut de la mémoire nationale, le Musée du Ghetto de Varsovie et contre Dr Tomasz Domański, auteur des réflexions sur le livre „La nuit continue”(„Dalej jest noc”). Prof. Jan Grabowski utilise des termes tels que „l’infâme IPN”, „un commando de quelques employés de l’IPN”, „une offensive nationaliste sur l’histoire de l’Holocauste”, etc. Les attaques dénuées de tout fondement contre Dr Tomasz Domański, un historien de mérite et consciencieux, restent particulièrement douloureuses. Dans son texte Prof. Jan Grabowski n’évoque aucun argument pertinent. Les arguments sont en fait remplacés par les invectives. Le Collège de l’Institut de la mémoire nationale déclare catégoriquement qu’il n’est pas d’accord avec ce genre de polémique. La tâche du scientifique consiste à s’appuyer sur des faits et des événements spécifiques et à donner leur interprétation d’une manière méthodologiquement correcte.
הצהרת מועצת המכון לזיכרון לאומי
מיום 28 באפריל 2020
ב־25 באפריל 2020, פרסם אתר האינטרנט „Jewish.pl” טקסט פרי עטו של פרופסור יאן גרבובסקי שכותרתו „מתקפה לאומנית על ההיסטוריה של השואה”. טקסט זה כולל התקפות בלתי מבוססות על המכון לזיכרון לאומי, על מוזיאון גטו ורשה ועל ד”ר טומאש דומנסקי, שחיבר ביקורת על הספר „עדיין לילה”. פרופסור יאן גרבובסקי השתמש במונחים כמו „המכון לזיכרון לאומי הידוע לשמצה”, „קומנדו של כמה מעובדי המכון לזיכרון לאומי”, „מתקפה לאומנית על ההיסטוריה של השואה” וכדומה. קשות במיוחד היו התקפותיו הריקות על ד”ר טומאש דומנסקי, היסטוריון מכובד וישר ביותר. פרופסור יאן גרבובסקי לא מביא בדבריו אף טיעון קונקרטי ועובדתי אלא רק גינויים פוגעניים. מועצת המכון לזיכרון לאומי מצהירה נחרצות כי אינה מסכימה עם שיטת דיון זו. חוקרים נדרשים להתבסס על עובדות ואירועים ספציפיים ולפרש אותם באופן מתודולוגי ראוי.
Erklärung des Kollegiums des Instituts für Nationales Gedenken vom 28. April 2020.
Am 25. April 2020 wurde der Text mit dem Titel „Nacjonalistyczna ofensywa na temat historii Zagłady” [Nationalistische Offensive zur Geschichte des Holocausts] von Prof. Jan Grabowski auf der Website Jewish.pl veröffentlicht. Dieser Text enthält unbegründete Angriffe auf das Institut für Nationales Gedenken [IPN], das Museum des Warschauer Ghettos und auf die Person von Dr. Tomasz Domański, den Autor von Quellenreflexionen zum Buch “Dalej jest noc” [“Night Without an End”]. Prof. Jan Grabowski verwendet Bezeichnungen wie diese: „das berüchtigte IPN”, „ein Kommando mehrerer IPN-Mitarbeiter”, „eine nationalistische Offensive zur Geschichte des Holocausts” usw. Besonders schmerzhaft sind die völlig haltlose Angriffe auf die Person des sehr verdienstvollen und zuverlässigen Historikers Dr. Tomasz Domański. Professor Jan Grabowski liefert in seinem Text keine spezifischen und sachlichen Argumente, an ihre Stelle treten die Invektiven. Das Kollegium des Instituts für Nationales Gedenken erklärt mit Nachdruck, dass es mit dieser Methode der Polemik nicht einverstanden ist. Die Aufgabe des Wissenschaftlers besteht darin, sich auf konkrete Fakten und Ereignisse zu stützen und diese methodisch korrekt zu interpretieren.