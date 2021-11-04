On Tuesday night, Polish soldiers observed three uniformed individuals with long guns; after trying to make contact, the men reloaded their weapons and moved away in the direction of Belarus - reported the spokesman for the minister coordinator of special services Stanislaw Żaryn, calling it „another provocation”. In connection with the incident, chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Czesnowski was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.
After the Polish patrol attempted to make contact, the unknown individuals reloaded their weapons and then moved away in the direction of Belarus
- added Żaryn.
In relation to the incident, chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Czesnowski was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The conversation concerned „the entry into the territory of Poland from the territory of the Republic of Belarus of unidentified, uniformed persons armed with long weapons”.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister Wawrzyk conveyed to the Belarusian side a firm protest against the violation of the Polish state border, stressing that the actions taken in recent weeks by the Belarusian authorities bear increasingly clear signs of deliberate escalation.
The deputy head of Polish diplomacy stressed that such actions are unacceptable to the Polish side and will not be tolerated. He stressed that Poland is determined to protect its own borders and the external borders of the European Union
— as stated in the communication.
The deputy minister announced sending a protest note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and urged the Belarusian side to immediately explain the incident
— informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
