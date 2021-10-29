OUR SURVEY. 51% of Poles support right-wing parties. PiS very high, Confederation rising, Agreement losing. CHECK OUT

According to the latest poll by Social Changes, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, the two largest parties on the political scene retain their positions; neither PiS nor PO gained or lost points last week. The Confederation and the Left are on the rise. Five groupings would enter the Parliament.

In our research, 39% of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right; this is the same result as in the previous survey.

The Civic Coalition received 26%of votes, the same as the previous poll. Szymon Holownia’s Poland 2050 loses 1 point, with 12 percent of voters.

The Confederation was supported by 10 percent of respondents, which represents an increase of 2 percentage points.

The Left was chosen by 8 percent of respondents - an increase of 1 point. Kukiz‘15 - 2 percent, which means no change.

Similarly, the Polish People’s Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) was also chosen by 2 percent - no change.

The Agreement received 0 percent of indications, which means a decrease by 2 percentage points.

The declared turnout was 60 percent, a decrease of 1 point.

The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1067 between 22 and 25 October 2021.

