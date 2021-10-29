According to the latest poll by Social Changes, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, the two largest parties on the political scene retain their positions; neither PiS nor PO gained or lost points last week. The Confederation and the Left are on the rise. Five groupings would enter the Parliament.
In our research, 39% of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right; this is the same result as in the previous survey.
The Civic Coalition received 26%of votes, the same as the previous poll. Szymon Holownia’s Poland 2050 loses 1 point, with 12 percent of voters.
The Confederation was supported by 10 percent of respondents, which represents an increase of 2 percentage points.
The Left was chosen by 8 percent of respondents - an increase of 1 point. Kukiz‘15 - 2 percent, which means no change.
Similarly, the Polish People’s Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) was also chosen by 2 percent - no change.
The Agreement received 0 percent of indications, which means a decrease by 2 percentage points.
The declared turnout was 60 percent, a decrease of 1 point.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1067 between 22 and 25 October 2021.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/572063-our-survey-51-of-poles-support-right-wing-parties?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29