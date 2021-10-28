A state that lies on the border of NATO and the EU should ensure that it possesses a significant military deterrent force and the ability to defend itself effectively for a longer period of time - stated Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński at a conference on Tuesday, presenting the assumptions of a new act on defence of the homeland.
Kaczyński, who along with the head of the Ministry of Defence Mariusz Blaszczak presented the assumptions of the new law on Tuesday, stressed that it is necessary due to the fact that the current law on the duty of defence dates back to 1967, and there are also indications in the form of the current international situation.
If we want to avoid the worst, i.e. war, we must act according to the old principle - you want peace, get ready for war. Or, to avoid war - ‘you want peace, build strong armed forces’.
— added Jarosław Kaczyński.
Russia’s imperial ambitions
The current military force is not up to the current needs. The situation has intensified. We have a hybrid war on the border, we have provocations, a powerful Russian army supported by a much weaker Belarusian army, we have the imperial ambitions of Russia, constant military drills of the Russian Federation, which, at least in general form, are known to the NATO side, including Poland
— indicated the Deputy Prime Minister.
It is therefore necessary to strengthen our armed forces. This law is to serve this purpose. Its essential element is the mechanism of financing the armed forces, expansion and new armament of the armed forces.
— emphasised the Deputy Prime Minister.
We definitely reject the idea that an army should be small but very well armed. It should be as large and well-armed as possible. Then it has a deterrent power that makes a possible opponent think about whether war is worthwhile. That is what it is all about at the moment
— he noted.
The firepower, the ability to strike over long distances - these all need to be increased manifold. It is a huge effort, but it is necessary and this law lays the foundations for it. Also for the personnel expansion of the armed forces, introducing new types of armed forces. So there is definitely going to be an increase in its number
— said Jarosław Kaczyński.
The project includes five elements.
Firstly, a clear recognition that the threat is growing because we have aggressive neighbours in the East.
Secondly, indicating extraordinary ways of financing arms purchases - debt securities, bonds.
Thirdly, it will bring an end to the discussions, which can go on indefinitely, about what to buy. The best equipment will be American, European and, if possible, Polish.
Fourthly, a clear statement that the army must be large. Hence, a radical modernisation of the recruitment system, simplification of the existing ways, creation of a system of encouragement, opportunities for military training for enthusiasts.
The fifth element is to increase the attractiveness of the service for those who are already in it, the possibility to extend its duration, and to unblock promotion paths. But also a package of changes aimed at increasing discipline and protecting the dignity of the uniform.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/571850-the-new-law-on-defence-of-the-homeland?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29