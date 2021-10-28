The ECR Group in the European Parliament is deeply concerned about the worsening health condition of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former pro-western President of Georgia, who was arrested upon his return to his home country on 1 October
— informed ECR.
Mikheil Saakashvili has been on a hunger strike for 27 days. Given the period of starvation, he is facing heart failure. The medical facilities in prison do not comply with the norms of the hospital and may not be adequate to provide necessary treatment. The ECR group calls for the transfer of the former President to an alternative, civilian medical facility, where he will receive complex medical care.
The ECR Group also underlines that the responsibility for the former President’s health lies solely with the government of Georgia and the leadership of the ruling party.
Source: ECR
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/571799-ecr-group-is-concerned-for-saakashvilis-state-of-health?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29