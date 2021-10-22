The spokeswoman of the Border Guard, Lieutenant Anna Michalska, informed that the previous day resulted in the largest ever attempt to force through the Polish-Belarusian border.
It involved a group of almost 200 people. So far 140 people have been detained; the operations are still in progress
— she reported.
„Migratory pressure still at a very high level”.
Lieutenant Michalska was asked about the situation at the border on Tuesday on Radio Plus.
Migratory pressure is still at a very high level. Last day we had over 600 attempts to illegally cross the border, so it is a very high number
— replied the Border Guard spokeswoman.
As she informed, another forcible attempt to cross the border took place at the section protected by the Border Guard post in Czeremcha.
A group of almost 200 people forced their way across a section of the border.
— she pointed out.
The Border Guard spokeswoman confirmed that it was the largest group of migrants who had so far tried to cross the border. She added that 140 people have been detained until now.
The Border Guard spokeswoman also reported a tragic incident which resulted in two people, believed to be Iraqi nationals, being taken to hospital.
The persons were stranded in the marshes and lost consciousness. We called in medical rescue teams
— she said.
Around 400 people have been deported so far
There was also a question about the deportations of people who have entered Poland.
Since the beginning of the year, we have deported about 400 people and such deportations are still being planned.
— said Michalska. She stressed that this type of procedure is not fast.
We are talking here about people who do not want to apply for international protection or have declared - there are a lot of such cases among Iraqi citizens - that they want to return to their country. Despite the fact that they express their wish to return on a given day, our procedures go on - so they have to receive an administrative ruling officially obliging them to return. Before they receive it, we have to confirm their identity, and these people have no identification documents
— explained the Border Guard spokeswoman.
As she stressed, most people have recently been returning to their countries by scheduled flights, and in this case Poland covers 30 percent of the costs.
We also have to wait for the flights (…) Usually 2-3 people are transferred on scheduled flights, as the carrier allows for such a number of people
— she said.
As she added, such persons are always accompanied by Border Guard officers and, if necessary, also a doctor, a psychologist or an observer from a non-governmental organisation.
The situation is not as simple as putting a person on a plane and sending him or her home. It is a complicated operation and it takes time
— emphasised Lieutenant Michalska.
How many attempts to illegally cross the border were made on Monday? On Monday, Polish border guards recorded 612 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. 11 illegal immigrants were detained
— informed the Border Guard on Tuesday.
Yesterday, i.e. 18.10, 612 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded. Border Guard officers detained 11 immigrants: 10 citizens of Iraq and citizens of Turkey
— the Border Guard announced on Twitter.
The Border Guard added that „three foreigners - citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Ukraine - were detained for aiding and abetting.
Since the beginning of October, approximately 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded.
Since 2 September, due to migration pressure, a state of emergency has been in force in the border zone with Belarus - including 183 towns in Podlaskie and Lubelskie voivodeships. It was introduced for 30 days by a decree of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The parliament has agreed to extend the state of emergency by another 60 days.
Permits to enter the zone under the state of emergency
More than 1.1 thousand permits to enter the restricted zone have been issued in the Belarusian border area since the state of emergency was declared
— said Lieutenant Anna Michalska, the spokeswoman of the Border Guard on Tuesday.
The Border Guard spokeswoman said that since the beginning of the state of emergency on the border with Belarus, 1136 permits to enter the zone covered by it have been issued.
So far, 997 permits have been issued in the Podlaski Border Guard Unit and 139 in the Nadbużański Border Guard Unit.
Most of the applications are based on the need to visit relatives.
Since 2 September, due to migration pressure, a state of emergency has been in force in the border zone with Belarus - including 183 towns in Podlaskie and Lubelskie voivodeships. It was introduced for 30 days under a decree issued by President Andrzej Duda at the request of the Council of Ministers. On 30 September, the parliament agreed to extend the state of emergency by 60 days, a day later the President’s decree in this matter was published.
Since the beginning of October, the Border Guard has recorded around 10,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.
Almost 6 thousand soldiers on the border Almost 6 thousand soldiers are already on duty on the Polish-Belarusian border, providing support to the Border Guard
— informed the head of the national defence ministry Mariusz Blaszczak.
Nearly 6,000 soldiers from the 16th, 18th and 12th divisions are now on duty on the Polish-Belarusian border. Soldiers support @Straz_Graniczna, protecting the country’s border and preventing it from being crossed illegally
— wrote the head of the Ministry of Defence on Twitter.
According to Border Guard data, since the beginning of the year, over 1.9 thousand illegal immigrants have been detained, of which over a thousand are Iraqi citizens. 128 people were detained for aiding and abetting illegal border crossings.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/571109-the-biggest-attempt-to-forcefully-break-through-the-border?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29