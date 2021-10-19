The latest survey conducted by Social Changes on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl brings interesting results. The United Right is gaining, scoring the record-breaking result, the best in many months. Our survey shows that ZP is now winning voters away from the Confederation. The Civic Coalition is slightly on the rise, while Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 is losing.
In our survey, 40 percent of respondents declared their intention to vote for the Law and Justice party (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość)**, which is an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the previous poll.
Ranked second, the Civic Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska) with 26% support - an increase of 1 point.
Poland 2050 still remains on the podium, although Szymon Hołownia’s party loses 2 percentage points to reach 12%.
7 percent of respondents supported the **Confederation, which means a drop by as many as 4 percentage points.
There were no changes in support for the Left Party - again, 7 percent.
Kukiz‘15 has the support of 2 percent of respondents - no change. The support for the Polish People’ Party (Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) amounts to 2 percent - an increase of 1 point.
Also 2 percent of respondents pointed to Jaroslaw Gowin’s Alliance - an increase of 1 point.
The declared turnout is 62% - an increase of 1 point.
The survey was conducted in a period of heated events; among them, the issues of the hybrid war with Belarus and disputes with the European Union. The survey seems to confirm that by taking a firm stance, PiS is effectively consolidating the right side of the political scene.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of N=1068 Poles between 8 and 11 October 2021.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/570527-our-survey-record-breaking-support-for-pis?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29