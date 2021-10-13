BG officers from Podlaski BG Regional Unit detained 4 foreigners which helped in organizing illegal border crossing from Belarus to Polang, 2 citizens of Syria with the German residence permits and 2 Ukrainian citizens. From the beginning of the year BG officers from Polish Border Guard detained 250 persons
— informed Polish Border Guard.
According to the BG 470 attempts of illegal border crossing were recorded on one day. All attempts were prevented.
Only this month at that border section 6,7 thousands attempts were recorded and from the beginning of the year 18,3 thousands.
And here is another staging on the Belarusian side of the border:
And here you can see two attempts to cross the border forcibly by two groups of foreigners – 90 persons and 130 persons were recorded at the PL-BY border. Due to fast reaction of the BG officers and Polish Army attempts to cross the border illegally were thwarted.
