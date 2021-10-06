Lukashenko is cynically using migrants to destabilise Poland, Lithuania and Latvia; Belarusians are handing over uniforms to migrants in Usnarz - said Stanislaw Żaryn, spokesman for the minister coordinator of special services, on Wednesday.
„Further provocations are very likely”
—he warned.
Previously, he had reported that the Belarusian side was also actually involved in attempts to destroy border barriers set up by Polish soldiers.
Polish soldiers were also subjected to aggression from Belarusian services. Attempts to throw various objects at soldiers were identified, including pyrotechnic materials in the form of firecrackers. This aggression was directly aimed at soldiers involved in building border defences.
Polish services also examined the identity of 200 immigrants who had recently illegally crossed the Polish-Belarusian border and were placed in detention centres in Poland. At a press conference, the findings of the services and the army were presented, according to which out of 200 men checked, as many as 50 raise serious objections of the services. Some of the detainees were found to have contacts with terrorists and had received military training. It also quickly became apparent that the illegal immigrants were trying to conceal their identities.
From the photos they kept, it appears that they have combat experience, that they participated in various paramilitary organisations in the Middle East, that they are trained in this field
— said the head of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration Mariusz Kamiński.
Some of them also carried paedophilic and zoophilic content on their phones.
Tłum. K.J.
