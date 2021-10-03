Belarusian border guards with immigrants / by: Screenshoot TT Border Guard The Border Guard announced on Twitter that Belarusian border guards are giving advice to immigrants on how to cross the border to get to Poland. The posted recording shows a conversation between Belarusian officers and those camping at the border. Belarusian border guards’ activity
The pressure of illegal immigrants on the Polish border is increasing. In recent days, the Border Guard has noted an increasing number of people trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus.
Record numbers are still being reported; on Wednesday there were almost 500 such attempts, and on Thursday there were more than half a thousand. Earlier, every day we dealt with over 300 to 400 attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border
— said Deputy Border Guard spokesperson Lieutenant Anna Michalska to the Polish Press Agency.
On Friday, a video showing the activities of the Belarusian service on the border with Poland was posted on Twitter by the Border Guard. It shows a group of several young men with small luggage who are on the Belarusian side of the border. The men, who have Middle Eastern features, stopped in front of a barbed wire fence built by Polish soldiers. Two men in Belarusian uniforms are standing next to them. They are talking to the newcomers. They point to the Polish side. After a brief exchange of words, they lead the group to another place.
The Border Guard accompanied the footage with an entry:
Quite recently, officers of Belarusian border services were our partners - we used to guard the integrity of the Polish-Belarusian border together. Unfortunately, today the organisation of illegal border crossings takes place under the „watchful” eye and according to the instructions of Belarusian border guards.
