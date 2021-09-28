The funeral of Master Sgt. Ludwik Augustyniak „Cygan”, Master Sgt. Florian Dutkiewicz „Jawor”, Lieutenant Tadeusz Antoni Ośko „Sęp”, Zbigniew Rostek „Piotr” and an unknown soldier of the Home Army took place at the Cursed Soldiers quarter of the Bydgosz cemetery on 26 September 2021. The ceremony was attended by the Deputy President of the Institute of National Remembrance Krzysztof Szwagrzyk, Ph.D., D.Sc.
The funeral ceremonies began with a Holy Mass at the Saint Vincent de Paul Basilica in Bydgoszcz on 26 September 2021 at 11:00 a.m., from where the funeral procession headed to the municipal cemetery (51 Kcyńska Street) in Bydgoszcz, where the funeral ceremony at the newly built Cursed Soldiers’ quarter took place.
Master Sergeant Ludwik Augustyniak alias „Cygan”, „Adam” (1898–1946) – Greater Poland insurgent, participant of the Polish-Bolshevik war, non-commissioned officer of the Polish Army, soldier of the Home Army (Pomeranian District).
Master Sgt. Florian Dutkiewicz alias „Jawor”, „Wiktor” (1900–1946) – Greater Poland insurgent, soldier of the Polish Army, soldier of the Home Army (Pomeranian District).
Lieutenant Tadeusz Antoni Ośko alias „Sęp” aka Wojciech Kossowski (1913–1946) – officer of the Border Guard (1937–1939), member of the Polish Armed Organization in Łowicz (1939–1943), Home Army soldier (Lublin District) (1943–1944) and the Freedom and Independence (WIN) Association (1946)(Pomeranian District)
Zbigniew Rostek alias „Piotr” (1930–1952) – commander of the youth intelligence network operating in Pomerania and Kujawy.
Source: IPN
