Possible solutions are being considered in the case of the Turów mine; talks are being held with the Czech side - said PiS deputy Radosław Fogiel on Tuesday. He stressed that the mine will not be closed.
CJEU decision
The Court of Justice of the EU decided on Monday that Poland is to pay the European Commission 500,000 euros per day for failing to implement temporary measures and not ceasing the extraction of brown coal in the Turów mine.
The most important issue here is Poland’s energy security. Yesterday, the government spokesperson already made it clear. The mine will continue to operate, because we cannot afford to deprive several million households of electricity or put several thousand people out of work, simply because, let us remember, this is not a CJEU ruling, this is a so-called preventive measure, that is to say, a decision made by one person at her discretion; a decision which is excessively far-reaching, because, in fact, closing the mine today would result in the closure of the power plant and, in principle, there would be nothing left to talk about, because everything would disappear. The CJEU might as well demand the strategic bombardment of the entire site. The effect would be much the same
— said Fogiel on Tuesday in Polsat News. He assured that „the mine will keep operating”.
This is not a CJEU verdict, but a preventive measure - a one-man, discretionary decision. This decision is too far-reaching. Today, the closure of a mine would result in the closure of a power plant and in principle, as a consequence of such an action, there would be nothing left to talk about, because everything would disappear
— emphasised the Law and Justice politician.
In our opinion, this preventive measure is inadequate, unfair and simply unlawful. There can be no CJEU decisions affecting the security of member states, and energy security is part of it
— said Fogiel
As he informed, further decisions are being analysed and talks are being held with the Czech side, which „is certainly not facilitated by the ongoing electoral campaign in the Czech Republic”. The politician declared his will to end the dispute amicably.
The CJEU’s actions are an attempt to exert pressure on Poland, not in this case, but in completely different matters
— he noted.
Fogiel added that the final decisions „will be communicated directly by the government representatives”. He stressed that „various scenarios are on the table”.
Czech Republic’s complaint to the CJEU
At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland over the expansion of the Turów lignite mine to the CJEU along with a request for interim measures, i.e. an injunction to suspend mining.
In May, the CJEU ordered Poland to suspend mining until the case was substantively resolved. When Poland failed to comply with the decision, the Czech Republic applied for a penalty. They demanded a 5 million euro penalty per day.
